TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 906,774 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of TC Energy worth $213,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TC Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 580.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,704,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,980 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TC Energy by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.