Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLRY opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Technicolor has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCLRY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Technicolor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

