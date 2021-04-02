TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of TechTarget worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $200,621.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,107.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

