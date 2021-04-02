Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TRC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 57,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,987. The stock has a market cap of $441.87 million, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,066 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 51,881 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,152 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,643 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,775 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tejon Ranch from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

