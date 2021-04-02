Telcoin Achieves Market Cap of $441.13 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $441.13 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,136.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00674984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.