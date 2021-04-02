Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $180.53

Shares of Telit Communications PLC (LON:TCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.53 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.74). Telit Communications shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.69), with a volume of 28,257 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.53. The company has a market cap of £276.84 million and a P/E ratio of 44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Telit Communications Company Profile (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

