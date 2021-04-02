Tellor (TRB) Reaches One Day Volume of $121.63 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Tellor has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $73.66 or 0.00123461 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $111.00 million and $121.63 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 778% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00676303 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,583,952 coins and its circulating supply is 1,506,898 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

