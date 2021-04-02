TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion.
Shares of TSE:T opened at C$25.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.73 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.01.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
