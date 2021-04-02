TEMCO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.05 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 97.7% higher against the US dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $95.73 million and approximately $81.05 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00283445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00764439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010068 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

