Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 569,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TENX stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.46. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46). On average, analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

