Tendies 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $674,366.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $674,366.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00066383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00281123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00736059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,912,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,512,034 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.