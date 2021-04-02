Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,195,992.00 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,740 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,195,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TEN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.75. 847,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,887. The company has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tenneco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tenneco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

