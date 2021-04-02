TENT (TENT) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. TENT has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $507,983.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded up 46.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00286607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00092654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.00744664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00028924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010016 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 34,044,360 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,268 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars.

