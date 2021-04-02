Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

NASDAQ TER opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

