Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $370.15 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Terra has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $370.15 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $18.86 or 0.00031466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009402 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 959,933,068 coins and its circulating supply is 388,547,301 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

