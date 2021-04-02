Terracoin Price Hits $0.0161 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $370,267.40 and approximately $47.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.85 or 0.00985144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.46 or 0.00415409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00053376 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002207 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.