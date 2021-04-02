TerraKRW 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.69 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $49.89 million and $4.69 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00326607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00747749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00089448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 55,929,001,604 coins and its circulating supply is 55,928,272,495 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

