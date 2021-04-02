Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,779,000 after buying an additional 34,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

TRNO opened at $59.21 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

