Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.94% of Terreno Realty worth $278,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

