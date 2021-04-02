Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $4.13 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $512.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00009036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00031044 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 765,208,503 tokens. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

