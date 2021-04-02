TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 769,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, research analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

