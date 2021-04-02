The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Get The AZEK alerts:

NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. 669,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.