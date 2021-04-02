The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of The Boston Beer worth $45,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM opened at $1,184.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $993.34. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.11 and a 52-week high of $1,256.04.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.