The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after buying an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $79,651,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,184.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $993.34. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.11 and a 52 week high of $1,256.04. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

