The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski Sells 5,000 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $79.24. 375,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.96 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $84.72.
The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. AREX Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,107,000.
Several equities analysts have commented on BCO shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.
The Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.