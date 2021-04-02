The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski Sells 5,000 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $79.24. 375,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.96 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. AREX Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,107,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCO shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

