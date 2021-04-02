The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

CLX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $192.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,596. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

