The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10,222.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,318 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,834,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,309. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

