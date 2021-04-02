The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FDVA stock remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Friday. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.
About The Freedom Bank of Virginia
