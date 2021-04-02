The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,154,500 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 7,053,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,813,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

The Green Organic Dutchman stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

