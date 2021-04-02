The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of The J. M. Smucker worth $30,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.38.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.