The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 147.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $311,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $241,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $52,163,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $28.50 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

BATRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.