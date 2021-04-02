The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after buying an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after buying an additional 121,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

