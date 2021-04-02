The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.32.

MAC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

