The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR opened at $186.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

