The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Omnicell worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,702,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL opened at $134.72 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 154.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.