The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 29,035 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 196.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after buying an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,217,000 after buying an additional 680,664 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 501,625 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after buying an additional 446,861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

