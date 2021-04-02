The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 180,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

