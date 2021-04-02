The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Digital Turbine worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9,548.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on APPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPS opened at $82.27 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.