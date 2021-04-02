The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

