The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after buying an additional 351,798 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,517,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 317,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $35.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

