The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.53 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Viasat worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,279,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 223,659 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Viasat by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,517.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

