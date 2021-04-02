The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.59 Million Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

NYSE:UE opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

