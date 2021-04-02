The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

