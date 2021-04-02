The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Rexnord worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 299,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rexnord by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Rexnord by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rexnord by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

RXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

