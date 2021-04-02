The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.83 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Saia worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $14,864,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $10,125,000.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $234.01 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $243.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

