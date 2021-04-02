The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $207.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.