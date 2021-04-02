The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.94 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

