The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.03 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of QTS Realty Trust worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.

NYSE QTS opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.51 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

