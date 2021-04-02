The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $2.46 Million in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Paya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PAYA stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.05.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.