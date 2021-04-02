The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 755 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $108,942,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,841,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,922,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after buying an additional 235,296 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average is $114.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $166.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

